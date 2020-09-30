 
 
Making a monkey out of residents

Baboon populations have exploded in the Cape in the past two decades and conflict with humans is real and frequent.

Editorial
30 Sep 2020
04:36:03 AM
Making a monkey out of residents

Kataza or SK11, a baboon causing frustration in Kommetjie. Photo: Facebook/Baboons of Cape Town.

You have to admire the determination of the good burghers of the suburbs abutting the shores around Cape Town. They’ve hit the streets, with placards, slogans and singing, to protest. Not about poverty. Not about lockdowns. Not about a desire for a separate republic. This is about a baboon. Known to wildlife rangers on the Peninsular by his isXhosa name, Nkatazo, which means “trouble”, this piratical primate was leading his troop (or more correctly, his “harem” of females) on regular raids on houses in the Kommetjie area. Earlier this year, he was captured and relocated to another troop in Tokai....

