Timeshare needs to be regulated

Editorials 1 hour ago

Timeshare helps people, in theory at least, to keep their vacation costs predictable over a long period – so it has an important role to play in our tourism sector.

Editorial
29 Sep 2020
04:42:18 AM
Fish River Resort. Picture: Supplied

How do you know it is timeshare which the pushy salesperson is trying to sell you? Simple – because he or she swears on their grandmother’s grave that “this is not timeshare”. And how many of you have been lured to presentations, then found the pressure turned up to get you to sign? How many of you feel almost obligated, seeing as you accepted their “free gift” of a “mid-week break” at a “bush resort”? All of those unacceptable – and borderline unethical, never mind possibly also illegal – practices have been commonplace in the South African timeshare industry for...

