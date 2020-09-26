 
 
A bigger threat to African wildlife

Editorials 1 hour ago

Quite often, rhino and pangolin poaching is linked to drug smuggling and even human trafficking, so any efforts to tackle the problem must be made on a wide front.

Editorial
26 Sep 2020
05:02:24 AM
Cory the pangolin. Pangolins haven't resided in Zululand for almost 70 years. Photos: Casey Pratt / Love Africa Marketing

With the attention given to the poaching of our rhinos, very little notice has been taken of what is possibly a bigger threat to African wildlife diversity – the allout assault on pangolins by organised crime syndicates. International experts now believe that pangolins – scaly, shy animals which feed on insects – are the most trafficked nonhuman mammal. Tens of thousands of them are poached every year, because their scales are used in traditional Chinese medicine and their meat is regarded as a rare delicacy in China and Vietnam. The demand for the scales ignores the reality that they are...

