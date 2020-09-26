Does ANC operate in a moral void?

If the ANC was only a fraction as good at service delivery as it believes it is in “plausible deniability”, then this country would have little to worry about. “It wasn’t me”, “I wasn’t told about it”, “I wasn’t aware I was supposed to have done that”… these are the stock-in-trade excuses of the ANC’s favoured few, who are now having to account for themselves to the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. The latest was former Free State human settlements MEC Mosebenzi Zwane who, with a straight face, admitted yesterday that he had not read the Housing Act upon...

If the ANC was only a fraction as good at service delivery as it believes it is in “plausible deniability”, then this country would have little to worry about.

“It wasn’t me”, “I wasn’t told about it”, “I wasn’t aware I was supposed to have done that”… these are the stock-in-trade excuses of the ANC’s favoured few, who are now having to account for themselves to the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

The latest was former Free State human settlements MEC Mosebenzi Zwane who, with a straight face, admitted yesterday that he had not read the Housing Act upon which his portfolio relied. However, he did confirm that a list of contractors for a R1.4 billion housing project in the province had not been done the correct way, via open tender, because the provincial executive committee, headed by premier Ace Magashule, had made a list.

It is, as Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo himself remarked, quite astounding that no one has yet been charged criminally in the wake of the housing fiasco. On the contrary, not only was Zwane not arrested, he was later made mining minister and is still an MP for the ANC.

Perhaps the ANC itself “wasn’t aware” of the difference between right and wrong.

