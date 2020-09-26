 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Does ANC operate in a moral void?

Editorials 51 seconds ago

Perhaps the ANC itself ‘wasn’t aware’ of the difference between right and wrong.

Editorial
26 Sep 2020
05:15:19 AM
PREMIUM!
Does ANC operate in a moral void?

Former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo)

If the ANC was only a fraction as good at service delivery as it believes it is in “plausible deniability”, then this country would have little to worry about. “It wasn’t me”, “I wasn’t told about it”, “I wasn’t aware I was supposed to have done that”… these are the stock-in-trade excuses of the ANC’s favoured few, who are now having to account for themselves to the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. The latest was former Free State human settlements MEC Mosebenzi Zwane who, with a straight face, admitted yesterday that he had not read the Housing Act upon...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World China running hundreds of detention centres in Xinjiang, say researchers

Personal Finance Beware WhatsApp stokvel groups: An old pyramid scheme in a new jacket

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Mboro vs Bushiri, Zuma slams Zondo and SCA judges vs Andile Lungisa

Courts Judges demand retraction of ‘offensive remarks’ from Andile Lungisa

State Capture Zuma Foundation accuses Zondo of trying to humiliate JZ


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.