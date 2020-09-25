 
 
Clinic fight leaves poor suffering

Editorials

Political points-scoring and one-upmanship in the Tshwane Metro is hurting a community who can least afford it, by forcing them to be satisfied with second-rate service delivery, while a multi-million Rand facility becomes a white elephant.

Editorial
25 Sep 2020
05:15:22 AM
PREMIUM!
The Mandisa Shiceka Clinic in Hammanskraal which has not opened since its construction in 2018. The clinic remains closed due to it having no electricity or water. On the neighbouring premises a tented clinic has been established to treat Hammanskraal residents, 18 September 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

There’s an old African saying that when the elephants fight, the grass gets crushed. On an intellectual and effectiveness level, one would hardly put the Tshwane metro administration and the Gauteng provincial government into the “elephant” category of anything… yet their current, egotistical fight over medical services in Hammanskraal is leaving the proverbial grass, the people, badly wounded. A state-of-the-art clinic in the area, which cost R124 million, stands empty. Residents have to be examined and treated in tents or shipping containers. Without bulk services such as sewerage systems, electricity, water supply and storm water drainage systems pipes, the facility,...

