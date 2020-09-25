 
 
Defence Force not ANC hired guns

Editorials 2 mins ago

The SANDF can never become the ANC’s armed wing because, if it does, it will be used to ensure that the party rules until Jesus returns, as Zuma used to put it.

Editorial
25 Sep 2020
05:01:29 AM
Defence Force not ANC hired guns

SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Chief of Staff General Solly Shoke inspiring the soldiers before their deployment ahead of the national Covid-19 shutdown, Pretoria, 26 March 2020. Picture: GCIS

With democracy in South Africa seemingly under assault from all sides – from demagogues to xenophobes to dictatorial government ministers – it was encouraging to see a soldier standing up for the constitution this week. General Solly Shoke, Chief of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), drew a clear line between politics and the military, indicating that he and his fellow officers had no intention of allowing this country’s defence force to be manipulated by politicians – and vice versa… in what has happened in many African countries in the post-independence era. Shoke’s warning to soldiers to stay away from...

