Why pay for First World dreams?

Editorials 1 hour ago

Gautrain started out life as a vanity project for then Gauteng premier Sam Shilowa in the ’90s and is wholly inappropriate for the province or the country.

Editorial
23 Sep 2020
05:05:16 AM
The award for the most tone-deaf and badly timed comment of the year – a year in which there were many foot-in-the-mouth moments – must surely go to Gautrain Management Agency (GMA) CEO William Dachs, who believes that it is time to start taxing motorists to pay to expand Gautrain … even if they never use the service. At a time when most people are still staggering financially from the effects on the economy of the Covid-19 lockdowns, this is not only insensitive, it also, amazingly, runs counter to the arguments of that other grandiose civil construction extortion project, e-tolls....

