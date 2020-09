Tomorrow is National Heritage Day – when all South Africans should, hopefully, reflect on where they came from… and how their culture can contribute to nation-building. If that sounds a bit like optimistic sloganeering, that’s probably because, these days, heritage is serving to divide more than unite us as a nation. Perhaps the “Rainbow Nation” vision of people like Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Nelson Mandela was too naïve in a country where racial division was enshrined in law for so long that its legacy will probably be with us for generations to come. Those divisions have shamelessly been exploited over...

