Refusing vaccine is anti-social

Editorials 2 hours ago

It is worrying that one in three South Africans said in a recent survey by the Ipos market research group that they would not take a Covid-19 vaccine, if one is developed.

22 Sep 2020
05:06:48 AM
Hopes for a virus vaccine have helped propel stock markets higher. AFP/File/EVA HAMBACH

It is at times of crisis – such as that precipitated by the coronavirus pandemic – that we see the best and the worst in people. A disturbing trend, in many countries, has been the move to turn basic health precautions into a political football. In many nations, people who view themselves as free spirits who prize their independence, characterise the injunction to wear masks to curtail virus spread as some sort of sinister plot to control them. There is substantial evidence that face coverings do, indeed, cut down on the transmission of the virus through the air. Naturally, no...

