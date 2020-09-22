Refusing vaccine is anti-social

PREMIUM!
Refusing vaccine is anti-socialEditorials 2 hours ago
It is worrying that one in three South Africans said in a recent survey by the Ipos market research group that they would not take a Covid-19 vaccine, if one is developed.
