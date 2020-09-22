Are Emmys the new Oscars?

There was interesting irony in the fact that the Emmy awards – for excellence in television production – took place on little screens on Sunday night. Because of the restrictions on large gatherings due to coronavirus, the Emmys turned into what Agence France Presse described as “the world’s most glamorous Zoom call”, as the bold and the beautiful of the showbiz world beamed into an empty Staples Centre in Los Angeles from their apartments, guest houses and various other locations in 10 countries. While all sorts of glamorous outfits were on display, along with boudoir pyjamas in mansion bedrooms, it...

While the global Covid-19 pandemic dictated the shape of the award ceremonies, it has also dictated the shape and direction of the global entertainment business. With lockdowns in place virtually everywhere, television looked to steal a profitable march on its big-screen competitors as people watched from their homes rather than going to cinemas.

Could it be, then, that the Emmys will soon overtake the Oscars as the summit of achievement in a business which has changed radically in six months?

