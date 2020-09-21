 
 
Potch train station fire: Piece of history gone forever

If nothing else, it’s a timely reminder that nothing lasts forever. The question now is will it be repaired?

21 Sep 2020
04:50:29 AM
What remains of the old Potchefstroom train station after a fire on Saturday evening. Photo: Supplied

Videos and photographs showing the Potchefstroom train station being destroyed by a fire this weekend are heartbreaking. It was Potchefstroom’s first train station connecting the town to Krugersdorp. It was built in 1897, but replaced in 1919 with the Cape-Dutch style station. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in the early hours of yesterday morning, but there’s not much left of the building – an iconic landmark in the North West city. The fire brings back tragic memories of another fire that ruined a landmark – the Rissik Street Post Office, which was partially destroyed by a...

