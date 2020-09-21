Let’s hope vaccine trials are successful

It’s refreshing to hear South Africa has ramped up their vaccine trials, with Free State and KwaZulu-Natal joining Gauteng and the Western Cape as provinces to tackle the pandemic. We have come a long way since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a nationwide lockdown from 26 March. Today marks the first day of Level 1, where a number of restrictions enforced by government in an attempt to combat the Covid-19 pandemic have been eased. Most industries are open, the curfew has been relaxed and there are changes to public gatherings. Ramaphosa last week noted that we are now recording less than...

