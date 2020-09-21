 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Let’s hope vaccine trials are successful

Editorials 7 hours ago

These are tough times indeed. We need good news daily. Let’s hope these trials will bear fruit. 

Editorial
21 Sep 2020
04:51:03 AM
PREMIUM!
Let’s hope vaccine trials are successful

Around the world, 29 potential vaccines are currently being tested on humans. AFP/File/CHANDAN KHANNA

It’s refreshing to hear South Africa has ramped up their vaccine trials, with Free State and KwaZulu-Natal joining Gauteng and the Western Cape as provinces to tackle the pandemic. We have come a long way since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a nationwide lockdown from 26 March. Today marks the first day of Level 1, where a number of restrictions enforced by government in an attempt to combat the Covid-19 pandemic have been eased. Most industries are open, the curfew has been relaxed and there are changes to public gatherings. Ramaphosa last week noted that we are now recording less than...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government KPMG ‘rogue unit’ payments ‘acceptance of culpability’ – Van Loggerenberg

Government Ramaphosa ‘careful’ with Covid-19 graft report due to ANC politics – analyst

World Biden: Trump’s Supreme Court move exercise in ‘raw political power’

Crime Arms cache discovered at Baragwanath Hospital

Crime Suspect arrested for Rafferty farm murders after KZN Premier calls for calm


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.