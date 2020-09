The scenes from Fairview racecourse in Port Elizabeth on Thursday were disturbing, drawing furious responses far and wide. While details of the incident are still sketchy, what is known is that a group of between 150 and 200 former or current grooms protested against a former employer over the nonpayment of UIF money and other labour-related issues dating back to February. Some were carrying and wielding pangas. The mob descended on the stables of Yvette Bremner and after threatening the trainer and her stable workers, they released a number of horses and chased them around the property. Five-year-old gelding Mark...

The scenes from Fairview racecourse in Port Elizabeth on Thursday were disturbing, drawing furious responses far and wide. While details of the incident are still sketchy, what is known is that a group of between 150 and 200 former or current grooms protested against a former employer over the nonpayment of UIF money and other labour-related issues dating back to February.

Some were carrying and wielding pangas. The mob descended on the stables of Yvette Bremner and after threatening the trainer and her stable workers, they released a number of horses and chased them around the property. Five-year-old gelding Mark The Doorman died after galloping into a fence and breaking his neck. Many other horses were injured.

By late yesterday afternoon, one person had been arrested for malicious damage to property. The person will appear in court on Monday.

Hedley McGrath, owner of Dippin Blu, said in a statement: “This is the worst day of my life. What they have done to my horses is barbaric and no human being can do that to animals. They stabbed and stoned my horses. One is dead and 29 are injured and traumatised.”

He added: “The same grooms who are employed to look after their horses were part of this riot!” Michael de Haast, an owner of a number of horses in the Bremner yard, said two of his fillies, Whisky Cavalier and Little Bit Naughty, had been slashed by pangas and struck on the head by a knobkerrie.

Perhaps Czech writer Milan Kundera put it best when he said: “Humanity’s true moral test, its fundamental test consists of its attitude towards those who are at its mercy: animals.”

When innocent animals are used as a tool to make a point and are hurt with sheer violence and anger, then serious questions have to be asked of some members of our society. We hope this never happens again and those guilty are brought to book.

