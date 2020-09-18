 
 
Covid app push a bit behind times

Tracking and tracing now is less valuable than it would have been six months ago.

Editorial
18 Sep 2020
05:05:05 AM
Covid app push a bit behind times

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize Picture: Jacques Nelles

There’s been plenty of scaremongering on social media about the Covid-19 smartphone app which President Cyril Ramaphosa touted on Wednesday night. Ramaphosa urged South Africans to download and use the app (installation of which will be mandatory for all foreign visitors, he said) to help government track and trace the contacts of those who test positive for coronavirus. The app has been “zero-rated” by the cellphone networks, so downloading it will not raise data charges for the user. The libertarians and conspiracy theorists have been complaining that the app is some sinister way the government can track your movements. That...

