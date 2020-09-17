 
 
Impact of Covid-19 spans generations as kids move back home

According to survey, 64% of those aged between 21 and 35 said either they had been forced to move back home or they knew of someone who had to go back to mom and dad because the restrictions had hit them hard in the pocket.

Impact of Covid-19 spans generations as kids move back home

Job losses due to COVID-19 are on the increase. Picture: iStock

Older people, so the experts say, are likely to be among the most vulnerable to the health impacts of Covid-19. But now, it appears, they could also feel some of the negative effects of the pandemic as they are forced to accept their offspring back into the nest. According to Gumtree, which surveyed 2,400 of its young Twitter followers in South Africa, 64% of those aged between 21 and 35 said either they had been forced to move back home or they knew of someone who had to go back to mom and dad because the restrictions had hit them...

