Impact of Covid-19 spans generations as kids move back home

Older people, so the experts say, are likely to be among the most vulnerable to the health impacts of Covid-19.

But now, it appears, they could also feel some of the negative effects of the pandemic as they are forced to accept their offspring back into the nest.

According to Gumtree, which surveyed 2,400 of its young Twitter followers in South Africa, 64% of those aged between 21 and 35 said either they had been forced to move back home or they knew of someone who had to go back to mom and dad because the restrictions had hit them hard in the pocket.

That will, no doubt, place an additional financial, and emotional, burden on parents who had been looking forward to enjoying their “golden years” with only themselves to look after.

Going back home will also be a setback for younger people, who might find the knock from the Covid-19 lockdowns will set back their own walk to financial freedom by many years.

Some may even change their plans to settle down and raise families of their own.

Covid-19 looks like it is going to have an impact on societies around the world which may be felt for generations

to come.

