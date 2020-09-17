Impact of Covid-19 spans generations as kids move back home

PREMIUM!
Impact of Covid-19 spans generations as kids move back homeEditorials 1 hour ago
According to survey, 64% of those aged between 21 and 35 said either they had been forced to move back home or they knew of someone who had to go back to mom and dad because the restrictions had hit them hard in the pocket.
