 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

The rail ‘challenge’ signals failed state

Editorials 1 hour ago

Fikile Mbalula was on the money with his observation about why country’s train tracks, railway cabling and station infrastructure have been pillaged at an eye-watering rate. It’s because of the ineptness of those running the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa.

Editorial
17 Sep 2020
05:01:22 AM
PREMIUM!
The rail ‘challenge’ signals failed state

A promo tweeted by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Fikile Mbalula/Twitter

The ANC’s new cliché is: Challenges. So, according to party secretary-general Ace Magashule, our neighbour Zimbabwe faces some “challenges”. It’s a country going down the toilet, is what most sensible people would call it. Now, our court jester Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula – attired in railway security policeman uniform in his Tweets – describes our passenger rail infrastructure as “a challenge”. Most sensible people would call it a chaotic mess. However, Mbaks was on the money with his observation about why country’s train tracks, railway cabling and station infrastructure have been pillaged at an eye-watering rate. It’s because of the...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Full speech: SA will move to Lockdown Level 1 as midnight 20 September

Government ‘The new normal’: What you can do in Lockdown Level 1

Government Disgruntled artists want Ramaphosa’s help

Covid-19 Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, petrol price, SA resorts under threat and ANC to pay for SANDF flight to Zim

Athletics Triumphant return as Wayde coasts to victory


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.