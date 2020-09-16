 
 
Africa must unite against jihadists

This week, it also emerged that the rebels had made significant gains by occupying islands, including those near resort operations linked to South African companies.

Editorial
16 Sep 2020
05:06:51 AM
Africa must unite against jihadists

Mozambique soldiers patrol the northern town of Mocimboa da Praia, which has been reportedly taken over by jihadists. AFP/File/ADRIEN BARBIER

Northern Mozambique seems to be descending rapidly into "Heart of Darkness" territory, as a brutal struggle between government forces and jihadist insurgents starts to threaten stability in the entire southern African region. This week, the Mozambique government said it was investigating the authenticity of a video which purports to show uniformed soldiers first beating a naked woman and then summarily executing her. On the video, one of the killers is heard denouncing the woman as a spy for al-Shabaab, which is what the extremists call their organisation.

