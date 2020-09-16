 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Remember, ANC, you work for SA

Editorials 1 hour ago

It’s taken a while – 26 years – but could this be the moment that the ANC finally realises that ethics is not the name of a county in England?

Editorial
16 Sep 2020
05:00:13 AM
PREMIUM!
Remember, ANC, you work for SA

African National Congress (ANC) flag. Picture: Gallo Images / Thapelo Maphakela

Our ruling party did the right thing yesterday in announcing it would “pay back the money” which it had cost the South African Air Force (SAAF) to fly an ANC delegation to Harare aboard a VIP jet. Yet, that step on to the path of righteousness happened only after spirited dancing around the issues and ducking and diving from the party and its leaders, who tried to imply that the meeting with Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF party was an official government mission. Clearly, none of the ANC hierarchy – including President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was well aware of the excursion –...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News First impressions: Land Rover Defender back with a bang

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Eased restrictions on the cards

Government Ramaphosa to discuss possible easing of lockdown regulations with Nedlac, PCC

Politics Ambassador assassination plot: SSA assures her safety, while Iran dismisses media reports

Premium The dead become pawns in undertaker strike


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.