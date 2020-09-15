 
 
SA’s spooks fight the wrong battles

Editorials 1 hour ago

Our spooks have been used for the best part of a decade to fight ANC internal battles. So we are vulnerable.

Editorial
15 Sep 2020
05:02:32 AM
PREMIUM!
SA's spooks fight the wrong battles

Lana Marks, new US ambassador to South Africa. Picture: Larry Busacca / Getty Images / AFP

On the face of it, the news about an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate United States ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks makes for alarming reading. The Americans have long said their officials stationed abroad are always targets for radicals and terrorist groups and Washington regards the Iranian government as a terrorist state. And it has been expecting some form of retaliation for the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike in January. The Iranians answered that with a barrage of rockets fired at US army bases in Iraq in what many international security experts...

