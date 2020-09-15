 
 
EFF and the art of doublespeak

Editorials

What is sad is that so few will notice, or care about, the doublespeak.

Editorial
15 Sep 2020
05:05:06 AM


EFF leader Julius Malemabriefs media after appearing at the Randburg Magistrates Court in Johannesburg, 14 September 2020 , for assaulting a police officer at the funeral of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018.Picture; Nigel Sibanda

Julius Malema has a lot of cheek … and not the sort which he refuses to turn when fighting for the rights of the downtrodden. Appearing in court in Randburg yesterday – for a postponement of a case of assault against him and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi – Malema played the victim, complaining that his life was being endangered because he was forced to appear in public in the midst of a pandemic. He said: “Any court that requests us to appear without necessarily a trial is risking our lives and the lives of ordinary people.” That...

