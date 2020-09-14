 
 
Numbers suggest it is time to return to a normal life

Covid-19 2 mins ago

We believe there was no alternative to a lockdown at the beginning – but, given the evolution of events, it does seem that it has outlived its usefulness.

Editorial
14 Sep 2020
04:40:16 AM
A South African wears a face mask as a preventive measure at the Wanderers taxi rank in Johannesburg. Picture: AFP

We’re now into the 38th week since President Cyril Ramaphosa put the country into lockdown to try to reduce the spread of the coronavirus and thereby contain the Covid-19 disease the virus causes. As with most of the rest of the world, South Africa was seized with panic when it saw the images of overflowing hospital wards in places like Italy, Spain and the UK, with people lying on the floor, gasping for breath. That panic heightened when the epidemiological number crunchers began making dire predictions of the number of people who might become infected and who might die. In...

