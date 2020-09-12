The ANC is the gift which keeps surprising. Just when you thought they could be no more arrogant than they already are, a party delegation commandeers a South African Air Force (SAAF) executive jet and flies up to Zimbabwe, to take tea with Comrade Emmerson Mnangagwa. Apparently, this was perfectly acceptable because the ANC comrades were merely hitching a ride with Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who was, supposedly, going there “on business” anyway. More than the questions about possible abuse of state resources (a SAAF plane) for party political activity, there is the reality that the trippers probably also violated...

The ANC is the gift which keeps surprising. Just when you thought they could be no more arrogant than they already are, a party delegation commandeers a South African Air Force (SAAF) executive jet and flies up to Zimbabwe, to take tea with Comrade Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Apparently, this was perfectly acceptable because the ANC comrades were merely hitching a ride with Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who was, supposedly, going there “on business” anyway.

More than the questions about possible abuse of state resources (a SAAF plane) for party political activity, there is the reality that the trippers probably also violated SA’s coronavirus lockdown regulations.

First, they seemingly did not have the permission required from the department of transport for the cross-border journey … and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula ducked and dived over this, because he believes the SAAF “controls the skies”. Most worryingly, though, the ANC royalty believe the mandatory requirement for those arriving from outside our borders to quarantine or self-isolate, doesn’t apply to them.

On arrival, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule addressed reporters with his mask around his chin, when he should have been whisked away to an isolation facility. Not that we needed the confirmation – but some are more equal than others.

