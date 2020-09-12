 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Some are more equal than others

Editorials 1 min ago

First, they seemingly did not have the permission required from the department of transport for the cross-border journey.

Editorial
12 Sep 2020
05:15:31 AM
PREMIUM!
Some are more equal than others

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Picture: Supplied

The ANC is the gift which keeps surprising. Just when you thought they could be no more arrogant than they already are, a party delegation commandeers a South African Air Force (SAAF) executive jet and flies up to Zimbabwe, to take tea with Comrade Emmerson Mnangagwa. Apparently, this was perfectly acceptable because the ANC comrades were merely hitching a ride with Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who was, supposedly, going there “on business” anyway. More than the questions about possible abuse of state resources (a SAAF plane) for party political activity, there is the reality that the trippers probably also violated...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Kia keen on making inroads into Toyota Land Cruiser 300’s territory

Business News UIF Ters benefit payments suspended – again

Springboks It’s go, go, go for Rugby Champs, but will the Boks be a part of it?

Personal Finance Which is the better option: Invest R500k or deposit it into your bond?

Load Shedding Energy expert: What is Eskom hiding and why?


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.