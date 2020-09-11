 
 
Don’t let thugs write our history

This is about accepting we are in trouble and that, if we don’t work to bridge the racial divide, we allow extremists like the EFF to write our history.

Don't let thugs write our history

A Clicks store is seen 7 September 2020 after it was vandalised on the same day supporters of the EFF demonstrated at Clicks stores around the country after the franchise aired an advert deemed demeaning to black hair. Picture: Michel Bega

The EFF walked away from its latest publicity stunt war victorious, after extracting an apology from Clicks, Unilever and the TRESemme hair brand and, in the process, set a worrying precedent. That precedent is that protest pressure, backed by intimidation, works. And once you have got national racial outrage on your side, even big business will be afraid to take legal action against you for the damage done to it. The tactic will, no doubt, be used again. Yet, the EFF would not be able to claim such success were there not a very real, underlying sense of grievance among...

