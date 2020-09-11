Don’t let thugs write our history

PREMIUM!
Don’t let thugs write our historyEditorials 58 seconds ago
This is about accepting we are in trouble and that, if we don’t work to bridge the racial divide, we allow extremists like the EFF to write our history.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Personal Finance Which is the better option: Invest R500k or deposit it into your bond?
Load Shedding Energy expert: What is Eskom hiding and why?
General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, SA mourns George Bizos, load shedding and Andile Lungisa loses SCA bid
Load Shedding Possibility of load shedding remains high on Thursday, warns Eskom
Covid-19 Covid-19 update: SA records 1,990 new cases and 82 deaths