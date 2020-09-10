 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Questions around Zim delegation

Editorials 1 hour ago

What is certain is that this delegation is unlikely to call for softer action on political dissent in Zimbabwe – nor to call on Zanu-PF to stop looting their country…

Editorial
10 Sep 2020
05:04:50 AM
PREMIUM!
Questions around Zim delegation

The flag of Zimbabwe, which became independent on April 18, 1980 . AFP/File/JAVIER SORIANO

Even in the twilight world which is ANC politics, it is nevertheless bizarre that the ruling party has sent a delegation to talk to its counterpart in Zimbabwe, Zanu-PF, about “challenges faced by both South Africa and Zimbabwe and discuss how it impacts the economic, political and social stability of both countries”. The fact that it is a party-to-party discussion suggests a bypassing of official government structures, which is not unexpected from two organisations which believe they will rule as de facto one-party states until, as Jacob Zuma famously said, “Jesus returns”. The ANC has, for decades, turned a blind...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Human rights advocate George Bizos has died

Business News Would load shedding be worse without Covid?

Courts Right2Know campaign pushes for ‘illegal’ Lonehill CCTV cameras to be taken down

Courts Concourt postpones Mkhwebane’s CR17 funding case appeal

Covid-19 Daily Covid-19 update: latest developments in the coronavirus crisis


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.