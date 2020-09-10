 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Double standards from EFF cadres

Editorials 1 hour ago

The attitudes and comments of the EFF show it as male chauvinistic as most men in SA. It’s no wonder we battle the scourge of gender-based violence.

Editorial
10 Sep 2020
05:03:00 AM
PREMIUM!
Double standards from EFF cadres

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu outside the Joburg Council after the vote for Joburg Mayor was postponed. Picture: Michel Bega

Julius Malema charged in when the honour of black women was impugned in the hair saga. Yet, in the days of the demonstrations against Clicks, some of his loyal lieutenants have demonstrated some utterly crass, misogynistic behaviour towards women, some of them black. Floyd Shivambu attacked Professor Thuli Madonsela on racist, sexist grounds for her criticism of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) as “Gucci clad middle class masquerading as protectors of the working class”. Then its former spokesperson, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, defended EFF members who shoved away a black female reporter from eNCA by saying it did not constitute assault or...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Human rights advocate George Bizos has died

Business News Would load shedding be worse without Covid?

Courts Right2Know campaign pushes for ‘illegal’ Lonehill CCTV cameras to be taken down

Courts Concourt postpones Mkhwebane’s CR17 funding case appeal

Covid-19 Daily Covid-19 update: latest developments in the coronavirus crisis


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.