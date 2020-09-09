 
 
Clamp down on intimidation

Editorials 1 hour ago

The interdict will be a key test case of the right to protest – and how the law enforcement authorities and courts interpret the word ‘peaceful’.

Editorial
09 Sep 2020
05:08:17 AM
A Clicks store is seen 7 September 2020 after it was vandalised on the same day supporters of the EFF demonstrated at Clicks stores around the country after the franchise aired an advert deemed demeaning to black hair. Picture: Michel Bega

It is not surprising to see the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) invoking the “third force” and “agents provocateurs” on which to place the blame for the damage caused to Clicks stores around the country during the “hair racism” protests. That’s because the courts – after initially turning down an urgent interdict by Clicks on Monday – yesterday granted an order restraining the EFF and it supporters from intimidating Clicks staff and customers, or preventing the company from doing business. Yet, despite the order, there was plenty of video evidence on social media of EFF members and officials doing more than...

