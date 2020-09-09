Clamp down on intimidation

PREMIUM!
Clamp down on intimidationEditorials 1 hour ago
The interdict will be a key test case of the right to protest – and how the law enforcement authorities and courts interpret the word ‘peaceful’.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Investigation Criminal charges considered over R82m school built in sewage
General EFF may be sued for damages, say experts
General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, EFF protests, Zuma’s arms deal trial and Zondo commission
Covid-19 Daily Covid-19 update: SA breaches 15,000 death mark
Environment Emotion vs science: Rogue baboon causes drama in Cape Town