Clicks fallout may have far-reaching ramifications

Editorials

Whatever else you may say about the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), you cannot say they are not extremely politically astute.

Editorial
08 Sep 2020
05:02:04 AM
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema (C) addresses his supporters during a picket outside Clicks Store, a retail-led food and healthcare group which is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), at the Mall of the North in Polokwane, on September 7, 2020. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

They saw a huge opportunity in the Clicks hair advert row – and they successfully capitalised on that opportunity (although capitalised is probably not a word these Gucci socialists would like to use…). In the nearly six months that South Africa’s party politics has been congealing under the impact of Covid-19, the EFF has been unnaturally quiet, lacking in excuses to fan the flames of real, or imagined, outrage. In reality, the organisation has been losing considerable ground among its core constituency, the poor people of South Africa. Movements pushing xenophobic narratives – with themes like “South Africa for South...

