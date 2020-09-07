Sun truly shines for Sundowns

The Absa Premiership season certainly delivered drama, with Mamelodi Sundowns securing their third league title in a row on Saturday on an afternoon that had many twists and turns. Entering the final match of the season, Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs were level on points, but Amakhosi topped the table courtesy of a superior goal difference. It’s a position they have held for the most part of the season. On Saturday, Sundowns’ Lebohang Maboe scored a hat-trick to give the Brazilians a 3-0 win over Black Leopards at Dobsonville Stadium, while Kaizer Chiefs could only manage a 1-1 draw against Baroka...

The Absa Premiership season certainly delivered drama, with Mamelodi Sundowns securing their third league title in a row on Saturday on an afternoon that had many twists and turns.

Entering the final match of the season, Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs were level on points, but Amakhosi topped the table courtesy of a superior goal difference. It’s a position they have held for the most part of the season.

On Saturday, Sundowns’ Lebohang Maboe scored a hat-trick to give the Brazilians a 3-0 win over Black Leopards at Dobsonville Stadium, while Kaizer Chiefs could only manage a 1-1 draw against Baroka FC at Bidvest Stadium after Mozambican Manuel Kambala’s second-half header cancelled out Khama Billiat’s first-half strike.

It was Sundowns’ 10th league title.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane said: “A lot of people didn’t believe in the team, a lot of people didn’t believe in me, only the yellow nation, those who come here every time, they are the people who support us but first I must thank my family.

“We had a lot of pressure inside and outside, people doubting me but these boys made it possible for me to look back at those people to say what are you saying now? Look at me now. But it’s not about being vindictive. It’s a message, it’s a football message.”

It was heartbreak for Chiefs, who last won the title in 2014/15.

At one stage Chiefs were 13 points clear at the top of the table, but since the league resumed last month they battled to find consistency and only managed two wins in their last eight matches.

On the other hand, Sundowns pounced, winning four of their last five matches.

Many pundits criticise the league for the top teams’ inconsistent performances.

Downs lost five league matches and Chiefs seven this season.

But perhaps that’s the beauty of it … the league is so keenly contested that any of the 16 clubs can beat their rivals on any given day.

Mosimane’s men don’t have much time to celebrate.

They turn their focus to tomorrow afternoon where they can record a double if they beat Bloemfontein Celtic in the Nedbank Cup final. They’ll certainly be pumped up for the performance.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.