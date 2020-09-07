 
 
Sun truly shines for Sundowns

Editorials 2 mins ago

At one stage Chiefs were 13 points clear at the top of the table, but since the league resumed last month they battled to find consistency and only managed two wins in their last eight matches.

Editorial
07 Sep 2020
04:51:36 AM
Sun truly shines for Sundowns

Pitso Mosimane, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Black Leopards at Dobsonville Stadium, Johannesburg, on 05 September 2020 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The Absa Premiership season certainly delivered drama, with Mamelodi Sundowns securing their third league title in a row on Saturday on an afternoon that had many twists and turns. Entering the final match of the season, Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs were level on points, but Amakhosi topped the table courtesy of a superior goal difference. It’s a position they have held for the most part of the season. On Saturday, Sundowns’ Lebohang Maboe scored a hat-trick to give the Brazilians a 3-0 win over Black Leopards at Dobsonville Stadium, while Kaizer Chiefs could only manage a 1-1 draw against Baroka...

