Stop the thugs or lives will be lost

Editorials 24 seconds ago

Rising triathlete Mhlengi Gwala almost lost a leg in a nasty chainsaw attack in 2018 while cycling to training in KwaZulu-Natal.

Editorial
05 Sep 2020
05:09:53 AM
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - 14 October 2010: Interview with former Comrades Marathon winner Nick Bester after he was thrown off his bicycle, kicked, beaten and threatened with a knife by attackers on the Mabopane highway in Pretoria West, South Africa early on Thursday 14 October 2010. Bester suffered a broken rib from the incident and his R50 000 mountain-bike and other valuables were stolen. One of the alleged attackers was apprehended soon after the incident, with Bester's cellular phone. Bester has nine Comrades gold medals to his name, and won the race in 1991. (Photo by Gallo Images/Foto24/Lulama Zenzile)

It’s a sad indictment on our country that when you run or cycle on our roads, your life is at risk. Last Sunday, former Comrades Marathon winner Nick Bester was savagely attacked by three thugs while training in the Magaliesberg Mountains, near Pretoria. He was left with three broken ribs, a cheekbone injury and several cuts over his body. The images released of his injuries after his ordeal were brutal, after being forced to escape down a mountain in search of help and safety. Fortunately, he was released from hospital yesterday, after initially spending a few days in ICU. Bester...

