Premiership goes down to the wire

Editorials 2 mins ago

A win over Baroka should guarantee success for Chiefs, with the goal difference margin surely too big for Sundowns.

Editorial
05 Sep 2020
05:06:30 AM
Premiership goes down to the wire

Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates goal with teammates during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United at the Orlando Stadium, Soweto on the 02 September 2020 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs or Mamelodi Sundowns will lift the Absa Premiership trophy this afternoon, a season that has gone on for well over a year finally drawing to a conclusion in the early spring sunshine. Covid-19 has wrecked many best-laid plans and the Premier Soccer League deserve praise for getting the 2019-20 campaign finished at all, forced to create an expensive bio-bubble which has gone by thus far, thankfully, without any coronavirus outbreaks. Kaizer Chiefs are clinging to the lead they have had for almost the entire season by the slenderest of margins, leading Sundowns on goal difference heading into today’s...

