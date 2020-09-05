Premiership goes down to the wire

Kaizer Chiefs or Mamelodi Sundowns will lift the Absa Premiership trophy this afternoon, a season that has gone on for well over a year finally drawing to a conclusion in the early spring sunshine. Covid-19 has wrecked many best-laid plans and the Premier Soccer League deserve praise for getting the 2019-20 campaign finished at all, forced to create an expensive bio-bubble which has gone by thus far, thankfully, without any coronavirus outbreaks. Kaizer Chiefs are clinging to the lead they have had for almost the entire season by the slenderest of margins, leading Sundowns on goal difference heading into today’s...

Kaizer Chiefs or Mamelodi Sundowns will lift the Absa Premiership trophy this afternoon, a season that has gone on for well over a year finally drawing to a conclusion in the early spring sunshine.

Covid-19 has wrecked many best-laid plans and the Premier Soccer League deserve praise for getting the 2019-20 campaign finished at all, forced to create an expensive bio-bubble which has gone by thus far, thankfully, without any coronavirus outbreaks.

Kaizer Chiefs are clinging to the lead they have had for almost the entire season by the slenderest of margins, leading Sundowns on goal difference heading into today’s final matches. Chiefs play Baroka FC, while Sundowns play Black Leopards, with both games given added spice by the fact that Baroka and Leopards are both in relegation bother.

It would be heartbreaking for Ernst Middendorp’s side and their fans if they were to let Sundowns past, after leading for so much of the season.

A win over Baroka should guarantee success for Chiefs, with the goal difference margin surely too big for Sundowns. Should Chiefs slip, however, Pitso Mosimane’s men can pounce against Leopards and take home a third straight league title, right at the death.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.