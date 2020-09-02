 
 
Battle highlights beauty of football

Football may be the beautiful game, but for fans of Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, it’s been the agonising one, too, as the race to the season’s victory is still on.

Lazalous Kambole of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates goal with teammates during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC at the Orlando Stadium. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Tonight, Sundowns must bounce back with a win against Polokwane City, while Chiefs can’t afford any more slip-ups when they face Chippa United. Both teams are on level points, but Amakhosi have a superior goal difference at the top. But don’t count out Bidvest Wits, who could sneak in if the two South African giants continue to stumble. And that would be a fairy tale unimaginable only a few weeks ago, as Chiefs looked invincible at the top of the table. Downs coach Pitso Mosimane, ever the man with a ready quote, was in almost philosophical mood yesterday, saying: “It...

