Battle highlights beauty of football

Tonight, Sundowns must bounce back with a win against Polokwane City, while Chiefs can’t afford any more slip-ups when they face Chippa United. Both teams are on level points, but Amakhosi have a superior goal difference at the top. But don’t count out Bidvest Wits, who could sneak in if the two South African giants continue to stumble. And that would be a fairy tale unimaginable only a few weeks ago, as Chiefs looked invincible at the top of the table.

Downs coach Pitso Mosimane, ever the man with a ready quote, was in almost philosophical mood yesterday, saying: “It is really unbelievable the way it is going, it is madness. It is the beauty of football but it is frustrating to us as coaches.”

The madness he referred to was his side’s unexpected loss against Baroka FC, which cost them the points they needed to go top. But Chiefs lost, too, so the agony was prolonged for all. It ain’t over, so the saying goes, until the fat lady sings. But will her tune be a Joburg or Pretoria one?

