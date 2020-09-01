 
 
Ramaphosa needs to stay the course

Editorials

Though he was calm, there was a new steeliness behind President Cyril Ramaphosa’s words yesterday as he walked away as the victor from the crucial ANC national executive committee meeting over the weekend.

Editorial
01 Sep 2020
05:04:05 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses a virtual sitting of parliament, 27 August 2020. Picture: GCIS

The meeting had been billed as an attempt to oust Ramaphosa as ANC president – or at the very least deeply embarrass him by implying he was guilty of corrupt behaviour. The attempt came from what is known as the “fightback” faction … those loyal to former president Jacob Zuma who are still bitter over Ramaphosa’s victory at the ANC elective conference in 2017. As expected, though, Ramaphosa occupied – and held – the political high ground, by pushing an unwavering line on corruption, enforcing the ANC’s agreement that any member charged with graft would have to step aside. Then,...

