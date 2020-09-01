Ramaphosa needs to stay the course

The meeting had been billed as an attempt to oust Ramaphosa as ANC president – or at the very least deeply embarrass him by implying he was guilty of corrupt behaviour. The attempt came from what is known as the “fightback” faction … those loyal to former president Jacob Zuma who are still bitter over Ramaphosa’s victory at the ANC elective conference in 2017. As expected, though, Ramaphosa occupied – and held – the political high ground, by pushing an unwavering line on corruption, enforcing the ANC’s agreement that any member charged with graft would have to step aside. Then,...

The meeting had been billed as an attempt to oust Ramaphosa as ANC president – or at the very least deeply embarrass him by implying he was guilty of corrupt behaviour. The attempt came from what is known as the “fightback” faction … those loyal to former president Jacob Zuma who are still bitter over Ramaphosa’s victory at the ANC elective conference in 2017.

As expected, though, Ramaphosa occupied – and held – the political high ground, by pushing an unwavering line on corruption, enforcing the ANC’s agreement that any member charged with graft would have to step aside. Then, he took the fight directly to his enemies by dismissing, almost with disdain, Zuma’s letter last week accusing Ramaphosa of bringing the ANC into disrepute by his very public stance on corruption and for saying the whole organisation should be in the dock.

National chairperson Gwede Mantashe followed that up by harshly reporting that Tony Yengeni’s call for Ramaphosa to step aside was not supported by anyone at the meeting.

Earlier, controversial Nelson Mandela Bay Metro member Andile Lungisa, who had written a letter calling for an investigation into Ramaphosa’s election funding, was summarily removed from his position in ANC structures in the city and his membership was suspended. This was a determined Ramaphosa – one we have seen little of as the faction fighting has swirled around him.

He has given notice he will not be intimidated by Zuma and his foot soldiers… and that he will act strongly on looting. For the sake of the country, we hope Ramaphosa stays the course.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.