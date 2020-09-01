Ramaphosa needs to stay the course

PREMIUM!
Ramaphosa needs to stay the courseEditorials 1 min ago
Though he was calm, there was a new steeliness behind President Cyril Ramaphosa’s words yesterday as he walked away as the victor from the crucial ANC national executive committee meeting over the weekend.
