Always look on bright side of life

Editorials

Today is the start of a period of renewal by nature … so maybe it’s an opportunity for you to toss aside the gloom, along with the cold weather jackets.

While we’ve been wrapped up in the medical details of Covid-19, there was probably not much attention paid to the phenomenon known as SAD (seasonal affective disorder). This is a real psychological condition, which links depression to changes in the seasons. Specifically, the winter months can make some people listless, experience difficulty concentrating and even provoke feelings of worthlessness. All these are classic signs of depression and 2020 has added to the mental stress with the pandemic’s deadly impact, as well as the pressure from destroyed livelihoods due to lockdowns. SAD does seem to get better as winter disappears and...

