Chance to bask in the sun again

The world is healing. Now, you’ll be able to again loll in the lap of luxury, get sunburned and gamble on the slot machines and roulette tables at Sun City as the iconic entertainment landmark opens its doors again in lockdown Level 2.

But, says operator Sun International, you better be aware that it is going to be different these days, because of the need to stick to the new health protocols aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19.

From the sanitising and regular replacement of casino chips at the gambling tables, to new rules at the breakfast bar – where buffets will no longer be accessible to guests, who will now be individually served – the whole resort is about care, along with the care-free.

The fact that one of the biggest local individual tourist destinations is now back in operation is encouraging, given the devastation wrought on the tourism and hospitality industry by the Covid-19 lockdowns.

It’s going to be some time before Sun City and other destinations are going to be able to do the sort of business they did pre-Covid-19, especially because international tourists are still not allowed into the country.

The message is: if you can, support the local trade.

