 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Chance to bask in the sun again

Editorials 1 hour ago

The message is: if you can, support the local trade. 

Editorial
31 Aug 2020
06:47:16 AM
PREMIUM!
Chance to bask in the sun again

Sun City Resort. Picture: Supplied

The world is healing. Now, you’ll be able to again loll in the lap of luxury, get sunburned and gamble on the slot machines and roulette tables at Sun City as the iconic entertainment landmark opens its doors again in lockdown Level 2. But, says operator Sun International, you better be aware that it is going to be different these days, because of the need to stick to the new health protocols aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19. From the sanitising and regular replacement of casino chips at the gambling tables, to new rules at the breakfast bar –...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Multimedia GALLERY: Eldorado Park marches against police brutality

General Celebrated photographer Jürgen Schadeberg dies, aged 89

Covid-19 Global virus cases cross 25 million as India sets grim record

World Sparking fury, White House halts election security briefings to Congress

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Ramaphosa to face integrity committee and Mashaba launches new party


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.