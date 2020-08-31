 
 
All who work the land are at risk

Black farmers are increasingly being targeted by attackers and land invaders … precisely because they don’t have the support white farmers do.

A farmer is silhouetted while working. Picture: EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

The massed protests around the country over the weekend by bikers, expressing their disgust at farm murders, could not be ignored … and some saw it as a sign of a growing groundswell of mainstream opinion against the attacks and the government’s failure to act. Yet, as we report today, black farmers are increasingly being targeted by attackers and land invaders … precisely because they don’t have the support white farmers do. Whisky Kgabo, a renowned specialist fruit farmer in the Tzaneen area, has been dealt heavy blows over the past two weeks by land invaders who are threatening to...

