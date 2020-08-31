All who work the land are at risk

PREMIUM!
All who work the land are at riskEditorials 1 hour ago
Black farmers are increasingly being targeted by attackers and land invaders … precisely because they don’t have the support white farmers do.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Multimedia GALLERY: Eldorado Park marches against police brutality
General Celebrated photographer Jürgen Schadeberg dies, aged 89
Covid-19 Global virus cases cross 25 million as India sets grim record
World Sparking fury, White House halts election security briefings to Congress
General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Ramaphosa to face integrity committee and Mashaba launches new party