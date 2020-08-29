Ramaphosa must stand up and fight

Many have wondered whether, finally, the ANC – as an organisation – realises that this time it has gone too far. We say organisation because the reality is that, while not everybody in the party is corrupt and venal, a lot are … but those who aren’t have done nothing to stop the theft. Ramaphosa’s supposed “Rubicon” moment, when he addressed a heartfelt promise to the nation that he would root out graft and hold those responsible accountable, still has to result in the sort of concrete action which sees party officials donning orange prison uniforms. And now, this weekend,...

Many have wondered whether, finally, the ANC – as an organisation – realises that this time it has gone too far. We say organisation because the reality is that, while not everybody in the party is corrupt and venal, a lot are … but those who aren’t have done nothing to stop the theft.

Ramaphosa’s supposed “Rubicon” moment, when he addressed a heartfelt promise to the nation that he would root out graft and hold those responsible accountable, still has to result in the sort of concrete action which sees party officials donning orange prison uniforms.

And now, this weekend, in the sort of irony which only the ANC can serve up, Ramaphosa will be fighting for his political life as his opponents – the “fightback” camp loyal to former president Jacob Zuma – demand a probe into allegations that he corruptly “stole” the party’s 2017 Nasrec elective conference by buying delegate votes.

The people making the allegations from the Zuma camp are more than a “coalition of the wounded”, or those who lost at Nasrec, they’re a veritable rogues’ gallery of suspects in the ruinous and widespread state capture campaign. Indeed, Zuma himself has attacked Ramaphosa, saying he should “hang his head in shame” for the letter on corruption.

Other political jackals baying for the blood of Ramaphosa include the dodgy Carl Niehaus and corruption convict Tony Yengeni. What has to happen this weekend, if this country is to have the faintest hope of being saved from the looters, is for Ramaphosa to stand up and fight and vigorously pursue the charge against corruption. If he does not do so, he is not fit to lead us.

