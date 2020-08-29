 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Ramaphosa must stand up and fight

Editorials 1 hour ago

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s credibility has plummeted among most right-thinking South Africans, in the wake of the exposure of the cynical ANC members’ corruption and looting of Covid-19 emergency funds.

Editorial
29 Aug 2020
05:16:03 AM
PREMIUM!
Ramaphosa must stand up and fight

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses a virtual sitting of parliament, 27 August 2020. Picture: GCIS

Many have wondered whether, finally, the ANC – as an organisation – realises that this time it has gone too far. We say organisation because the reality is that, while not everybody in the party is corrupt and venal, a lot are … but those who aren’t have done nothing to stop the theft. Ramaphosa’s supposed “Rubicon” moment, when he addressed a heartfelt promise to the nation that he would root out graft and hold those responsible accountable, still has to result in the sort of concrete action which sees party officials donning orange prison uniforms. And now, this weekend,...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Insight Fiscal cliff: SA’s financial crisis only months away

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Bushiri rape allegations, petrol price and Zuma’s alleged involvement in ANN7

Investigation PICS & VIDEO: Slain Eldorado Park teen’s family accuse cops of coverup

World WATCH: Fire and fury during Christchurch mosque gunman’s sentencing

Crime Police and Cogta may struggle to trace alcohol ban prankster


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.