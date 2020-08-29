 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Eldos people not all gangsters, Cele

Editorials 1 hour ago

Although crime and social disintegration are problems in the area so, too, is police corruption and violence and lack of respect for human rights.

Editorial
29 Aug 2020
05:15:22 AM
PREMIUM!
Eldos people not all gangsters, Cele

Police clear way for Bheki Cele convoy to the police station after visiting the family of the desceased teanager aand residents demanded the comminity member who was arrested by police in the morning, 28 August 2020.. Picture; Nigel Sibanda

Police Minister Bheki Cele should not have been surprised by the hostile reception he got from residents of Eldorado Park yesterday when he went to offer his condolences to the family of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies, who was allegedly gunned down by cops this week. The community is angry for a number of reasons. Nathaniel, known fondly as “Lokkie”, had Down syndrome and also difficulty in communicating with people. He was unarmed and was not a gang member, yet he was shot. They are angry because Gauteng premier David Makhura has already tried to dismiss the death of the innocent boy...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Insight Fiscal cliff: SA’s financial crisis only months away

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Bushiri rape allegations, petrol price and Zuma’s alleged involvement in ANN7

Investigation PICS & VIDEO: Slain Eldorado Park teen’s family accuse cops of coverup

World WATCH: Fire and fury during Christchurch mosque gunman’s sentencing

Crime Police and Cogta may struggle to trace alcohol ban prankster


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.