Official line on shooting biased

Editorials

Now, the Independent Police Investigation Directorate has been called in to determine exactly what happened.

Editorial
28 Aug 2020
05:07:09 AM
epaselect epa08628658 Protesters prepare to attack police during clashes between the local community members and police forces, after it was alleged by the community that an unarmed teenager was shot and killed by the police, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 27 August 2020. Local residents of Eldorado Park community clashe with police forces after attacking the local police station alleging that they killed a 16 year old teenager, after he left his house to find food. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

He was 16. He was disabled and couldn’t communicate with strangers. He was clutching a packet of biscuits he didn’t want other kids stealing. Now, Nathaniel Julius, the boy all the people in his Eldorado Park neighbourhood knew as “Lokkie”, is dead. Those neighbours, those family members, those friends, believe Lokkie was gunned down by a cop… probably because he couldn’t explain why he was hiding behind a vehicle (they say it was because he was protecting his biscuit stash). Eldos erupted yesterday in anger and people took to the streets to vent their rage about the police – not...

