How the hell can we believe you, ANC?

Editorials 1 hour ago

President Cyril Ramaphosa says it is not up to him to make the arrests, it is for the investigators to do so.

Editorial
28 Aug 2020
05:13:23 AM
How the hell can we believe you, ANC?

Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu Picture: Jacques Nelles

Many South Africans would take what the ANC says about corruption with a large pinch of salt. But, the cynics might say that’s not possible, because the way the ANC operates, the salt has already been pinched … Seriously, though, who can take the ruling party seriously when it says – as Presidency Minister Jackson Mthembu did – that it “means it” when it says it will rid its ranks of corruption and bring those involved to book. If the ANC’s words were bricks and mortar, everybody in this country, and most of the rest of Africa, would all have...

