Fake booze ban lays bare no trust

Editorials 2 hours ago

That people jumped immediately to the conclusion that the message was genuine does, indeed, speak to a common gullibility in the age of a deeply interconnected world.

Editorial
27 Aug 2020
05:01:50 AM
Shoppers purchase alcohol at Makro in Crown Mines, Johannesburg, 18 August 2020.  The ban on alcohol sales was lifted today as South Africa entered level 2 of lockdown which allows for the sale and distribution of alcohol.  Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The fact that thousands of people flocked to bottle stores earlier this week, to stock up in the face of a supposed threat by government to reimpose the booze sales ban, says disturbing things about South African society. The belief was sparked by a WhatsApp voice note, which claimed that President Cyril Ramaphosa was going to address the nation on Tuesday night to announce the reinstatement of the restriction. In consequence, bottle stores were besieged by people panic-buying in scenes some retailers described as never before seen. That people jumped immediately to the conclusion that the message was genuine does,...

