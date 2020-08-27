 
 
Flowing of TERS welcome for needy

Editorials

If there are criminal acts involved, those implicated must be punished to the full extent of the law.

Editorial
27 Aug 2020
05:08:39 AM
Flowing of TERS welcome for needy

Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi. Picture: Moneyweb

It is to be welcomed that the abrupt suspension of the vitally needed Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) payouts has been reversed and that those in need will, hopefully, get their money. The payments were suspended after Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu’s experts found “control deficiencies” in the Ters payments systems, as part of a broader audit of government Covid-19-related programmes. We certainly hope “control deficiencies” is not an auditor’s euphemism for pathetic incompetence, or even corruption and theft … both of which have become hallmarks of the Covid-19 programmes, not to mention government in general. Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi is, worryingly,...

