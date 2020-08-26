Border Fence Project: No engineering a way out of this one

PREMIUM!
Border Fence Project: No engineering a way out of this oneEditorials 1 hour ago
Whoever is ultimately responsible, minister, this happened on your watch. This means you weren’t paying enough attention.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Business News Workers left in the lurch as UIF Ters payments suspended
Fitness and Wellness South Africans keen to get back to gyms, bucking global trend
Breaking News Bosasa ‘auction of the decade’ declared unlawful
Business News Financial carnage: Lockdown devastation in numbers
Politics Claims on Ace Magashule ‘fake news’, says ANC