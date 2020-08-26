 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Border Fence Project: No engineering a way out of this one

Editorials 1 hour ago

Whoever is ultimately responsible, minister, this happened on your watch. This means you weren’t paying enough attention.

Editorial
26 Aug 2020
05:11:42 AM
PREMIUM!
Border Fence Project: No engineering a way out of this one

MUSINA, SOUTH AFRICA  17 August 2010: Soliders patrol the fence on the border line between Zimbabwe and South Africa, at Musina in the Limpopo Province, South Africa on 17 August 2010. Some parts of the fence were cut through. Members of the South African Defence Force (SADF) took the media to view the state of the border. (Photo by Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Thabo Ramookho)

One of the most bizarre cost lines in any government contract in recent times must be the one in the accounts for the R40 million Border Fence Project, intended to be a deterrent to those wishing to illegally cross into South Africa from Zimbabwe. This line refers to “engineering” costs … something difficult to imagine, given it is a shoddily erected razor wire fence. So shoddy, that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) recorded “at least 115 breaches of the fence” when it did a site inspection in May. SIU head Andy Mothibi told parliament’s standing committee on public accounts: “These...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
De Lille seemingly ‘had contractor in mind’ for Beitbridge border project – Treasury 25.8.2020
Beitbridge fence fiasco: Govt splashed out R17m more than what it was meant to pay 18.8.2020
Controversial ex-Cape Town transport boss now De Lille’s advisor 5.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Workers left in the lurch as UIF Ters payments suspended

Fitness and Wellness South Africans keen to get back to gyms, bucking global trend

Breaking News Bosasa ‘auction of the decade’ declared unlawful

Business News Financial carnage: Lockdown devastation in numbers

Politics Claims on Ace Magashule ‘fake news’, says ANC


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.