Why should booze cop all the blame?

Editorials

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula blames the demon drink for the carnage on our roads and hints that soon a policy of zero tolerance will see the alcohol limit for drivers reduced to zero.

Editorial
26 Aug 2020
05:06:36 AM
Shoppers purchase alcohol at Makro in Crown Mines, Johannesburg, 18 August 2020.  The ban on alcohol sales was lifted today as South Africa entered level 2 of lockdown which allows for the sale and distribution of alcohol.  Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

It is understandable that so many people panicked yesterday at the viral WhatsApp voice note claiming the government was going to reintroduce prohibition because of the dreadful abuse of alcohol since the booze ban was lifted. It’s not so much that we’re a nation of desperate drunkards, it’s just that we’ve seen this ANC movie before … and we don’t like the ending. It seems the message was fake, but there are ominous signs that our protectors were so impressed with what they achieved in the previous bans that they’re seriously talking now about more restrictions, outside the Covid-19 emergency....

