Rule of law broken in Zimbabwe

Editorials 1 hour ago

The reality is that the courts in Zimbabwe denigrate themselves by toeing the brutal government line.

Editorial
25 Aug 2020
05:01:01 AM
Award-winning Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, who was taken away by police after they broke into his home, 20 July 2020. Picture: Twitter / @EdmundKudzayi

At bleak times like these, when it seems there is little to be thankful for, we should pause and think about our northern neighbour, Zimbabwe. We’re still a long way from a place where the judiciary actively works with a dictatorship to keep its citizens oppressed. Consider the case of award-winning Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, who has been in detention for almost a month now for “inciting violence” because he urged people to join a nationwide protest against the Zanu-PF government on 31 July. Yesterday, Chin’ono was denied bail for the third time, with magistrate Ngoni Nduna remarking that “there...

