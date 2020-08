One could say that the ANC has set the bar low for admission to ministerial office … but it appears that some comrades may have stolen the entire bar, such is the quality of some of the people the government appoints to rule over us. The latest example is Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu. Speaking at Pofadder in the Northern Cape about the “basket of services” her department supposedly offers citizens, she had this to say: “Cancer is one of the unnoticed contributors to GBV [gender-based violence]. This is one of the reasons we run these PinkDrive initiatives....

One could say that the ANC has set the bar low for admission to ministerial office … but it appears that some comrades may have stolen the entire bar, such is the quality of some of the people the government appoints to rule over us.

The latest example is Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu. Speaking at Pofadder in the Northern Cape about the “basket of services” her department supposedly offers citizens, she had this to say: “Cancer is one of the unnoticed contributors to GBV [gender-based violence]. This is one of the reasons we run these PinkDrive initiatives. We believe that prevention saves lives. The earlier cancer is detected, the sooner help can be sought.”

So, in her mind, cancer is a factor which contributes towards gender-based violence. She can’t say she was misquoted, either, because those words were tweeted by her own departmental communications people. Are there no depths to which an ANC apparatchik will not stoop to weld unrelated subjects together to try to make a point?

In attempting to seem clever, Bogopane-Zulu appears the opposite. And, in the process, she insults both cancer sufferers and survivors, as well as the thousands of women and children whose lives are destroyed by GBV.

