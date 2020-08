The case of Collins Khosa is an important one for South Africa. The Alexandra man died following a beating by troops of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), at the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown, after they accused him of drinking illegally, even though he was in the yard of his own house. It is important for the family of Khosa, who need to see justice being done for his brutal and unnecessary death. But it is even more important for the future of democracy in this country. After the killing, which took place on 10 April, the SANDF and...

It is important for the family of Khosa, who need to see justice being done for his brutal and unnecessary death. But it is even more important for the future of democracy in this country. After the killing, which took place on 10 April, the SANDF and its minister, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, didn’t exactly fall over themselves to ensure there was a inquiry into the killing, or that it became a criminal case.

Eventually, the military did its own probe, as a parallel criminal investigation was in progress. The military ombud said this week that the conduct of the soldiers involved in the killing was “improper” and recommended that action be taken against them.

It goes without saying that they should be charged before a civilian court with murder – but the actions of their superiors should also be interrogated. Early on in the lockdown, the ANC and the military were united in their martial attitude to the virus, describing it as a “war” and justifying the need for a National Coronavirus Command Council.

The “emergency” situation was embraced with relish by the military hierarchy. SANDF commander General Solly Shoke told troops on their deployment that they should not tolerate any “disrespect” from civilians.

Ominously, given what happened only days later to Khosa, Shoke went on: “There are some who speak about human rights … but human life is more important than any individual human rights.”

That clearly was the green light for egregious human rights abuses, many of which were captured on video, and which included soldiers forcing “lockdown violators” to do physical exercises, or assaulting them.

That the military thought might was right was confirmed on 22 April, when SANDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Lindile Yam arrogantly told parliament’s defence committee that the SANDF were not MPs’ “clients” and only took instructions from the Commander-in-Chief, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Both senior officers were as wrong as they could be in terms of the duty towards the constitution and the people of the country. The way this democracy has been built – with blood, too – means that our soldiers are, first and foremost, citizens in uniform. And they serve us, not a political party or ideology.

They need to be reminded of that because, too often in Africa, an unpopular government is kept in power by a supportive and brutal military and security structure.

One only has to look north of the Limpopo, to Zimbabwe, for evidence of that. And when the military become too cocky and too powerful – and unconstrained by constitutional limits – you end up with a coup … as happened in Mali this week. On this continent, wherever the military has played a major role, there has been little but oppression and a halt to social and economic progress.

The killers of Collins Khosa must be brought to justice and we must honour his memory by never forgetting what military jackboots can do to democracy.

