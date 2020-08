When someone contracts the coronavirus and develops Covid-19, the prognosis becomes much worse if there is a “comorbidity” present in the patient. That’s exactly how it is in the current pandemic crisis in South Africa. The virus and the disease it causes have been devastating enough, but our prognosis is much more dismal when we realise that our national comorbidity is the ANC. And here we are not even talking about whether or not the ANC government did the right thing in imposing harsh lockdowns, which have further weakened our already sickly economy … the jury is still out on...

When someone contracts the coronavirus and develops Covid-19, the prognosis becomes much worse if there is a “comorbidity” present in the patient. That’s exactly how it is in the current pandemic crisis in South Africa.

The virus and the disease it causes have been devastating enough, but our prognosis is much more dismal when we realise that our national comorbidity is the ANC. And here we are not even talking about whether or not the ANC government did the right thing in imposing harsh lockdowns, which have further weakened our already sickly economy … the jury is still out on that and only time will judge them.

In their defence, they have been no better or worse than many governments around the world have reacted to the pandemic. The ANC – or at least its fat cat hierarchy – is a comorbidity because it is, in many cases, a parasitic infection which gains its own sustenance out of a hitherto healthy and vibrant body, the citizens of this country. Lest you think this judgment unduly harsh, there are two words which prove it correct: Zandile Gumede.

Yesterday, the supposedly disgraced former mayor of eThekwini, who has been charged with corruption involving around R400 million in the municipality, was very publicly given the seal of approval by the ANC when she was sworn in as a member of the Provincial Legislature in KwaZulu-Natal.

Actions, they say, speak louder than words. In this case, the ANC’s actions are deafening and totally drowning out its mealy-mouthed commitments to crack down on corruption. It’s no wonder that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s approval rates are plummeting. You, sir, should hang your head in shame at this blatant disrespect for “our people”…

It’s worrying that the ANC is fundamentally different from the coronavirus, which will eventually burn itself out. The ANC, though, will continue to bleed us dry.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.