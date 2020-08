There are few people who would shed a tear at the departure of Chris Nenzani as Cricket South Africa (CSA) president, after his seven-year reign that left the sport on the brink of collapse. Nenzani left the organisation just three weeks before his term was due to come to an end ahead of the CSA AGM on 6 September. What his leaving will do, though, is help CSA start with a clean slate after the turmoil of the past few years, which included the suspension of the organisation’s CEO, Thabang Moroe, who is one of those being investigated in an...

There are few people who would shed a tear at the departure of Chris Nenzani as Cricket South Africa (CSA) president, after his seven-year reign that left the sport on the brink of collapse.

Nenzani left the organisation just three weeks before his term was due to come to an end ahead of the CSA AGM on 6 September. What his leaving will do, though, is help CSA start with a clean slate after the turmoil of the past few years, which included the suspension of the organisation’s CEO, Thabang Moroe, who is one of those being investigated in an independent forensic audit.

Beset by governance woes, CSA has also been heavily criticised for the way it has handled the growing controversy around alleged racism over decades in the structures of South African cricket. The ongoing rows and bitterness, some involving players at Proteas level, have further added to the instability around the game and its administration.

For a sport to prosper and for the national team representing that sport to succeed, what is needed is visionary and energetic leadership, which puts the country before any other consideration. That has, sadly, been absent from South African cricket for years so, perhaps, change is coming.

