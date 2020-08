Gone are the days when ordinary South Africans – as opposed to criminals and politicians (is there much difference between them?) – would meekly accept their lot and obey the laws and regulations imposed by authority. This has resulted in two growing behaviours: one which ignores the law and the other which wants it strengthened in crucial areas. Perhaps encouraged by the lack of consequences for many law-breakers and thieves, a culture has emerged in urban areas where municipal bylaws are either bent or ignored entirely. This is evident in places like Johannesburg where illegal advertising has become a plague....

Gone are the days when ordinary South Africans – as opposed to criminals and politicians (is there much difference between them?) – would meekly accept their lot and obey the laws and regulations imposed by authority. This has resulted in two growing behaviours: one which ignores the law and the other which wants it strengthened in crucial areas.

Perhaps encouraged by the lack of consequences for many law-breakers and thieves, a culture has emerged in urban areas where municipal bylaws are either bent or ignored entirely. This is evident in places like Johannesburg where illegal advertising has become a plague.

That defiance of rules has led, in turn, to attempts by companies like Vumacam to erect closed circuit TV cameras in suburbs without following due process. At the same time, more and more citizens are becoming aware that, in an increasingly inter-connected world – the “Internet of things” as the “gurus” refer to it – their privacy is being threatened.

The erection of a monitoring camera at a children’s park in Lonehill has highlighted both of those divergent behaviours. The device was “approved” by City Parks and Zoos, which admits there is no legal framework to allow it to do so. The organisation believes there was sufficient “consultation” by the Lonehill Residents Association for the project.

The reality, though, is that there is no control over what is done with the footage from the camera and whether, because that footage is of children, it may wittingly, or unwittingly, end up in the hands of paedophiles. There is increasing concern globally about the rights of children and how they should be rigorously protected.

That children’s privacy was never even considered when this camera was illegally approved is worrying because it shows a dictatorial “we know what’s best for you” attitude. And, if it happens in Lonehill, it could happen elsewhere.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.