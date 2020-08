It was a good week for Brad Binder, the West Rand kid. He won his first victory in the “kill-or-be-killed, eat-or-be-eaten” tough world of MotoGP, motorcycle racing’s premier championship. And he turned 25. It was a good week, too, for South Africa, because Binder was a reminder to us that we have the human potential to go toe-to-toe with the best in the world in many arenas. His victory helped, as President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged in a message to the bike racer, “in lifting South African spirits”. The last time a “rookie” GP racer took top spot on the podium...

It was a good week for Brad Binder, the West Rand kid. He won his first victory in the “kill-or-be-killed, eat-or-be-eaten” tough world of MotoGP, motorcycle racing’s premier championship. And he turned 25.

It was a good week, too, for South Africa, because Binder was a reminder to us that we have the human potential to go toe-to-toe with the best in the world in many arenas. His victory helped, as President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged in a message to the bike racer, “in lifting South African spirits”.

The last time a “rookie” GP racer took top spot on the podium in his first season was back in 2013, when Marc Marquez did it … which underlines the measure of Binder’s achievement. While the South African has talent to spare, it has been his long years of disciplined commitment to his art – he first started racing when he was eight years old – which have ushered him into the big leagues.

Brad’s success is a tale of the dedication of his parents, Trevor and Sharon, who made huge sacrifices so their two sons (brother Darryn races in Moto3) could compete in Europe. This is more than just a sporting triumph.

